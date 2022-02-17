For the second straight season, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass has been named the recipient of the Deacon Jones trophy.

Glass becomes the second player to ever win the award twice. The first was former Bowie State quarterback Amir Hall who won the award in 2017 and 2018.

In 10 games this past season, Glass finished fifth in the FCS in passing yards per game (356.8), sixth in passing touchdowns, and sixth in pass efficiency rating (160.27).

In his last four games of the year, he averaged 391.3 passing yards, completing 68% of his passes and scoring 19 passing touchdowns without throwing a single interception.

Glass will be participating in the HBCU Legacy Bowl Saturday, looking to put himself in position to become the first HBCU quarterback taken in the NFL Draft since Tavaris Jackson (Alabama State) in 2006, as well as the first quarterback to play his entire college career at an HBCU to be drafted since Steve McNair (Alcorn State) in 1995.

The award-winning quarterback has already made an impression in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl finishing the game completing 9-of-11 pass attempts for 141 yards scoring a touchdown.