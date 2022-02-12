The reigning CIAA football champion Bowie State Bulldogs could potentially lose a huge piece from their team as defensive end Jonathan Ross announced Friday he will be entering the transfer portal.

After redshirting in 2018, Ross stepped on the field for the Bulldogs the next year terrorizing opposing offenses for a Bowie State team that went on to finish the regular season a perfect 10-0 for the first time in school history.

In that season, the dynamic defensive end finished with 45 total tackles (27 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, a safety and a forced fumble being named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Thank you God, Next chapter…✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/euXXHX7Pfo — Jonathan Ross (@JRoozzzaayyy) February 11, 2022

This past season saw Ross take his play to a whole new level nearly doubling his numbers across the board with 81 total tackles (42 solo), 29.0 tackles for loss (led CIAA), 10.0 sacks (tied for third in CIAA), and six forced fumbles (led Division II).

He received a laundry list of awards and accomplishments including Super Region II Defensive Player of the Year, CCA Defensive Player of the Year, CIAA All-First Team, AP DII All-American First Team, and Don Hansen DII All-American First Team among others.

There will be a lot of interest in him from teams around the country already receiving offers from Tennessee State, Norfolk State and Delaware State.