RALEIGH, NC –The Shaw men’s basketball team got a 30-point performance from the bench on the way to an 83-71 win against the Bowie State Bulldogs at home Saturday.

The Bears (8-6, 4-2) had three players score in double figures, led by Shayne Saigo, who had 25 points and eight rebounds. Ahmil Flowers tacked on 13 points off the bench, and DJ Thomas helped out with 12 points and two steals.

Shaw shared the ball generously in Saturday’s game, racking up 15 assists on 31 made field goals. Individually, Trent McIntyre dished out the most for the Bears with three assists, and KJ West added three of his own.

The Shaw defense caused its share of mistakes in Saturday’s game, forcing 13 Bowie State turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 16 points on the other end of the floor. McIntyre led the way individually for the Bears with three steals.

After jumping out to a 15-11 advantage, Shaw went on a 9-0 run with 14:04 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Flowers, to increase its lead to 24-11. The Bears then lost some of that lead but still entered halftime with a 40-29 advantage. Shaw did most of its first-half damage in the paint, scoring 24 of its 40 points close to the basket.

Shaw kept its lead intact before going on a 7-0 run, finished off by Flowers’ jumper, to grow the lead to 80-65 with 2:04 to go in the contest. The Bulldogs narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Bears still cruised the rest of the way for the 83-71 win. Shaw took care of business in the paint, recording 24 of its 43 points in the lane.

Courtesy: Shaw Athletics