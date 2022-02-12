Former Bowie State kicker Gene Carson is in need of serious surgery to repair a T-12 spinal cord injury after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

As detailed by his mother Camelle Carson, Gene was shot on Jan. 22 in Washington, D.C. at 1:13 in the morning while walking from his place of work describing it as a “mistaken identity nightmare.”

Having just celebrated his 24th birthday, Gene recently graduated from Bowie State with an undergrad degree in Communications and was accepted into the school’s Organizational Communications graduate program.

Also read: Bowie State defensive end Jonathan Ross enters transfer portal

Gene played four years with Bowie State winning two CIAA championships with the team. He connected on 37-of-51 career field goals with his longest successful attempt coming from 44 yards while also making 218-of-237 extra-point attempts.

Although he had aspirations of being a kicker in the NFL, he was volunteering to coach fellow young kickers around the DMV area.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to assist Gene in what will be a long road to recovery. To anyone that wishes to support Gene and his family, the link can be found below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/53z5b3-help-gene-walk-again?