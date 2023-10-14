You might also like

The Virginia Union Panthers kept themselves alive in the CIAA North division race, defeating the Bowie State Bulldogs 52-3 Saturday afternoon.

The win marks the fourth time Virginia Union has scored at least 40 points in a game this season, the second time they have won by as many as 40 points.

Meanwhile, Bowie State allowed 50 points in a regular season game for the first time since 2016.

Virginia Union controlled this game from the outset, scoring on each of its first two offensive possessions and never letting up.

The Panthers’ run game was their key to victory, tallying 299 rushing yards and three touchdowns. VUU accounted for 234 rushing yards and all three of its touchdowns in the first half.

Jada Byers spearheaded the attack for the Panthers, rushing for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Curtis Allen added 35 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Virginia Union’s defense held Bowie State to its first game without a touchdown since 2014.

Isaac Anderson led the Panthers’ defensive unit, compiling 11 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. Donald Gatling also put together a productive performance with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and a 40-yard fumble return touchdown.

Bowie State was held to 138 yards of total offense allowing four sacks and committing three turnovers including two interceptions.

Bowie State not only drops to 3-4 with the loss but is also mathematically eliminated from contention in the CIAA Northern division.

Virginia Union improves to 6-1 on the season (5-1 in CIAA play), keeping themselves one game behind Virginia State in the division.