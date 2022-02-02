Bowie State University students got a rare chance to participate in the launching of a new era of professional sports in the DMV on Wednesday afternoon when former NFL stars visited the campus to help promote the Washington Commanders football franchise, the new incarnation of the Washington Football team.

For the past 18 months, the organization has been known as the Washington Football Team after decades of fielding teams and winning Super Bowls under the name Washington Redskins. Veteran members from Washington football glory days, quarterback Doug Williams and wide receiver Gary Clark, arrived at BSU in vehicles wrapped in the new logo bringing lots of excitement about the new brand.

“I’m a proud product of an HBCU and it was important to me for the Washington Commanders to include Bowie State as one of the locations in the community to promote the team’s new name,” said Doug Williams, a first round NFL draft pick in 1978 and Super Bowl XXIII’s winning quarterback. “The enthusiasm from the students and administration has been phenomenal.”

With the unveiling of the team’s new name and logo, Bowie State’s campus was among several locations throughout the metropolitan D.C. area chosen to connect local communities with the new team spirit. “We’re thrilled that the Washington Commanders selected Bowie State as their first stop as they introduced their new brand identity to the local community,” said Brent Swinton, Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “BSU students were at the center of the excitement and positive energy as this storied NFL franchise celebrated the dawn of a new era on this beautiful campus.”

BSU students were among the first to receive fan gear with the new Washington Commanders logo. Members of BSU’s football team, band members, cheer squad, and other students attended the event along with other members of the campus community.

“It’s important for students to know they have a community outside of campus that supports them,” said Jatiya Stewart, SGA President. “The Washington Commanders coming to BSU demonstrates their commitment to increasing the organization’s involvement with Bowie State.”

Courtesy: Bowie State University