TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Rattlers had another home comeback when down double digits as the last-second three-point shot from Dimingus Stevens put the Rattlers ahead 61-60 with 0.7 seconds left. The Panthers missed the final full-court heave as time expired to improve the Rattlers conference record to 8-3.

The Rattlers struggled in the first half, only scoring 17 points while shooting 30.4% from the field, and went into the half down 11. The Panthers came out of the half on a 12-7 run to take a 40-24 lead and their largest lead of the game.

After falling 16, the Rattlers went on their own 23-6 run to retake the lead at 47-46 and received a massive boost from Dimingus Stevens as he scored nine points during the run, including a four-point play.

The Rattlers continued their run with another 9-3 run after taking the lead to extend their lead to seven points but allowed a Panther 11-2 run to take a 60-58 lead with eight seconds left. The Rattlers called a timeout with 4 seconds left and drew up the perfect play in which MJ Randolph drove baseline and kicked it out to wide-open Stevens, who nailed the clutch shot to win the game.

Courtesy: Florida A&M Athletics