ATLANTA, Ga.- NBA TV will televise four live Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games featuring Grambling State, Florida A&M and Texas Southern in honor of Black History Month on back-to-back weekends – Saturday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 12.

The network’s live game coverage of SWAC basketball will tip-off with Texas Southern at Florida A&M on Saturday, Feb. 5, with the women’s game at 1:00 p.m. CST, followed by the men’s game at 3:30 p.m.

One week later, Texas Southern will host Grambling State on Saturday, Feb. 12, with the women’s game at 1:00 p.m. and the men’s game at 3:30 p.m.

Pregame, halftime and postgame studio coverage on Saturday, Feb. 5 will be led by Stephanie Ready starting at 12:30 p.m., with analysts Renee Montgomery and Sam Mitchell. The following week, Ro Parrish will host studio coverage with analysts Grant Hill and Rick Mahorn on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 12:30 p.m.

Courtesy: SWAC