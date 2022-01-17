JACKSON, MISS – Trailing by nine with 5:46 to go in the game, Jackson State (4-12, 2-3 SWAC) strung together a long series of defensive stops and got two late free throws from Malachi Wideman and Chance Moore to help grind out a 61-58 victory over Texas Southern (5-10, 3-3 SWAC) on Monday evening inside the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center on Martin Luther King Day.

Terence Lewis II was terrific for JSU once again leading all scorers with 19 points and also grabbing 7 rebounds.

Jayveous McKinnis got back into his groove notching his eighth double-double on the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds which is also the 31st of his career.

Mighty Malachi seals the deal! 😤@mightymal13 pic.twitter.com/NTQKCTp7SR — Tiger Talk with the 1400 Klub – The Podcast (@TigerTalk1400) January 18, 2022



Chance Moore chipped in nine points. Malachi Wideman and Ken Evans Jr. added seven points a piece.

“I’m proud of our guys,” head coach Wayne Brent said. “I thought our guys fought hard and found a way to win despite trailing for the majority of the game.”

The game was close to being knotted up at halftime just like Saturday’s contest, but two late three-pointers by Texas Southern gave them a a 30-25 halftime edge.

JSU was able to get on the board first in the second half with a floater from Lewis II in the paint, but that did not deter TXSO. They answered and continued to put up points, going on a 9-2 run to go up 48-39 which was their largest lead of the game with 6:48 left to play.

Jonas James III and Wideman countered with two threes to bring JSU within six, 51-45. Jackson State picked up their intensity on the defensive end making three consecutive stops and converting on the offensive end going on a 10-0 run to take the lead with 4:03 left to play in the second half, 52-51.

With four minutes left to play there were three lead changes. The defense for JSU found another gear as they limited the opposition to just one made field goal and forced four turnovers late in the game.

Texas Southern regained the lead after a jumper from Bryson Etienne and two free throws from PJ Henry, 55-52.

JSU answered with another bucket in the paint from Lewis II and a sweet euro step layup from Moore to regain the lead, 56-55.

The two biggest stops came in the final seconds, Wideman forced a turnover on a potential game-winning drive to the basket and having a half-court desperation shot fall short that could have sent it into overtime shortly after an amazing statement dunk from Wideman.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics