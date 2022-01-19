According to an Instagram video posted by Deion Sanders, Jackson State has hired Brett Bartolone to serve as the school’s new offensive coordinator.

“I’m super excited to be here, and I can’t wait to start my journey with Jackson State, Bartolone said. “You can expect us to score a lot of points, we are going to be prepared, and to put it quite simply, we are going to do stuff that the defense doesn’t like us to do. But we’re going to play fast, and we’re going to play super confident, and we’re going to attack the defense.”

Also read: NBA TV to showcase SWAC basketball slate during Black History Month

Bartolone previously served as an offensive analyst at the University of Nevada, where the Wolfpack ranked No. 1 in scoring in the Mountain West Conference last season, averaging 35.7 points per game. He also played wide receiver at Washinton State from 2012 to 2015 before he was named quarterback coach at St. Lawrence University in 2017.

The Tigers finished the 2021 fall season with an 11-2 record, including a SWAC football championship and a loss to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.