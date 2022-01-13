After concluding its first football season in 40 years, Bluefield State College is petitioning to become a member of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), according to WVNSTV.

Bluefield State has made great strides in building its athletic program and increasing its student body and believes that joining the CIAA is the next step in the school’s development.

“Being in a conference helps on so many levels, said Jim Nelson, Vice President of Community Engagement at Bluefield State. “Being in a conference that has HBCUs, adds another layer of the total HBCU commitment to Bluefield State College.”

The predominantly white HBCU completed its first football season in 40 years this past fall finishing with an impressive 4-3 record including wins over CIAA opponents Elizabeth City State and Johnson C. Smith.

BSU’s basketball programs, however, have not had the same success with its men currently sitting at 2-7 and the women at 1-11.

Nonetheless, the Big Blue actually offers many sports that most CIAA schools don’t, including men’s wrestling and tennis as well as women’s soccer, golf, and acrobatics/tumbling.

The CIAA has yet to comment on the petition.