Winston-Salem State linebacker Ta’Shaun Taylor announced Thursday that he is withdrawing from the HBCU Legacy Bowl and entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left.

This past season, Taylor finished with 67 total tackles including 42 solo tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery being named to the All-CIAA First Team.

In his career, he totaled 181 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception appearing on the All-CIAA First Team in 2019.

Many of Taylor’s former teammates and Winston-Salem State coaching staff have shared their support for his decision wishing him well going forward.

Nooooooooooooooo!!!🥲 I’m so sad to see you go my guy !! Whatever you need we are here for you #OnceaRamalwaysaRam — Coach_Makk (@CoachMakk) January 13, 2022



The HBCU Legacy has yet to comment on this announcement and it is unknown if there will be a replacement for Taylor in the game.