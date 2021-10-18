All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Oct. 18.

Order of appearance:

0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M

8:12 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State

19:39 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman

30:50 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M

41:52 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State

50:54 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

1:00:05 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State

1:10:58 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M

1:20:27 – Jason Rollins – Southern University

1:30:18 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern

1:39:45 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State

1:54:34 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State

SWAC scores from Week 7

Saturday, October 16

Prairie View A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 29

Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31

Grambling State 34, Texas Southern 20

Southern 34, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7

Jackson State 28, Alabama State 7

Alcorn State 24, Mississippi Valley State 12