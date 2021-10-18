All 12 of the SWAC’s head football coaches were present for the weekly press conference recorded on Monday, Oct. 18.
Order of appearance:
0:00 – Connell Maynor – Alabama A&M
8:12 – Donald Hill-Eley – Alabama State
19:39 – Terry Sims – Bethune-Cookman
30:50 – Willie Simmons – Florida A&M
41:52 – Broderick Fobbs – Grambling State
50:54 – Doc Gamble – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1:00:05 – Vincent Dancy – Mississippi Valley State
1:10:58 – Eric Dooley – Prairie View A&M
1:20:27 – Jason Rollins – Southern University
1:30:18 – Clarence McKinney – Texas Southern
1:39:45 – Deion Sanders – Jackson State
1:54:34 – Fred McNair – Alcorn State
Also read: SWAC announces Week 7 football Players of the Week honors
SWAC scores from Week 7
Saturday, October 16
Prairie View A&M 35, Bethune-Cookman 29
Florida A&M 35, Alabama A&M 31
Grambling State 34, Texas Southern 20
Southern 34, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7
Jackson State 28, Alabama State 7
Alcorn State 24, Mississippi Valley State 12