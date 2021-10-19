BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Texas Southern, under the direction of fourth-year head coach Johnny Jones, has been selected to finish first in the 2021-22 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll. The preseason poll was voted upon by league head coaches and sports information directors.

In the predicted order of finish, Prairie View A&M was tabbed to finish second followed by Jackson State, Grambling State, and Southern to round out the top five.

Florida A&M, Alcorn State, Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Bethune-Cookman, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Mississippi Valley State were selected to finish 6-12 respectively.

The league is slated to announce the 2021-22 Men’s Basketball Preseason All-SWAC Teams tomorrow (Oct. 20).

2021-22 SWAC Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

Texas Southern – 237 (11) Prairie View A&M – 204 (9) Jackson State – 202 Grambling State – 168 Southern – 167 (1) Florida A&M – 138 Alcorn State – 128 Alabama State – 125 Alabama A&M – 112 (1) Bethune-Cookman – 97 Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 68 Mississippi Valley State – 36

First-place votes listed in parenthesis

Courtesy: SWAC