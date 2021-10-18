BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Southern’s Kobe Dillon, Chase Foster, and Luke Jackson along with Jackson State’s Keith Corbin III its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their outstanding performances during games played this past week of competition.

Offensive – Dillon broke the Southern University single-game rushing record on Saturday with 14 carries for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Dillon’s longest run of the day came during the opening drive of the third quarter when he burst up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown.

Defensive – Chase led the Jaguar’s defense with three interceptions for 36 yards and four tackles. His performance also broke Southern’s single-game interception record.

Specialist – Jackson went perfect on the day successfully converting 44 and 25-yard field goals along with going perfect on extra point attempts.

Newcomer – Corbin finished with 113 yards and one touchdown during a 28-7 Jackson State win over Alabama State on Saturday.

Courtesy: SWAC