There was a lot of movement — for better or worse — within this week’s Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll after a weekend of upsets, blowouts, and thrilling finishes.

Rank Team Prev Rank Record
1 Jackson State 1 5-1
2 Prairie View 2 5-1
3 Alcorn State 3 4-2
4 Florida A&M 7 4-2
5 Langston 5 6-0
6 Bowie State 6 6-1
7 Savannah State 8 6-1
8 Norfolk State 11 4-2
9 Fayetteville State 14 5-1
10 Albany State 15 5-1
11 North Carolina A&T 4 3-3
12 Delaware State 16 3-3
13 Tennessee State 18 3-3
14 Southern 20 3-3
15 Kentucky State 19 4-3
16 Virginia Union 22 4-3
17 Alabama A&M 13 3-3
18 Alabama State 11 3-3
19 Chowan 9 5-2
20 Bluefield State 12 3-2
21 Howard 25 2-4
22 Fort Valley State 17 4-3
23 Shaw NR 4-3
24 Miles NR 3-4
25 Lane 21 4-3

 



