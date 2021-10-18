There was a lot of movement — for better or worse — within this week’s Ultimate HBCU Sports Football Poll after a weekend of upsets, blowouts, and thrilling finishes.
|Rank
|Team
|Prev Rank
|Record
|1
|Jackson State
|1
|5-1
|2
|Prairie View
|2
|5-1
|3
|Alcorn State
|3
|4-2
|4
|Florida A&M
|7
|4-2
|5
|Langston
|5
|6-0
|6
|Bowie State
|6
|6-1
|7
|Savannah State
|8
|6-1
|8
|Norfolk State
|11
|4-2
|9
|Fayetteville State
|14
|5-1
|10
|Albany State
|15
|5-1
|11
|North Carolina A&T
|4
|3-3
|12
|Delaware State
|16
|3-3
|13
|Tennessee State
|18
|3-3
|14
|Southern
|20
|3-3
|15
|Kentucky State
|19
|4-3
|16
|Virginia Union
|22
|4-3
|17
|Alabama A&M
|13
|3-3
|18
|Alabama State
|11
|3-3
|19
|Chowan
|9
|5-2
|20
|Bluefield State
|12
|3-2
|21
|Howard
|25
|2-4
|22
|Fort Valley State
|17
|4-3
|23
|Shaw
|NR
|4-3
|24
|Miles
|NR
|3-4
|25
|Lane
|21
|4-3