NORFOLK, Va., – South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields, Jr. was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today. South Carolina State defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Norfolk State’s Colby Byrd was named Offensive Lineman of the Week and picking up Specialist of the Week honors was South Carolina State’s Zafir Kelly.

Fields (QB, 6-0, 185, r-So., Summerville, S.C.) threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 37-14 Homecoming win over Morgan State this past Saturday – including a 54-yard strike to Shaquan Davis in the second quarter. Fields also rushed six times for 26 yards.

Godbolt (DL, 6-3, 235, So., Blythewood, S.C.) racked up three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against Morgan State, while also forcing and recovering a fumble. In addition, he blocked a Morgan State field goal in the second quarter that turned into a 90-yard return touchdown.

Byrd (OL, 6-3, 290, r-Jr., Virginia Beach, Va.) graded out at 94 percent against Virginia University of Lynchburg, recording four pancake blocks without committing a penalty or giving up a sack as the Spartans racked up 400 yards of total offense.

Kelly (DB, 6-1, 170, Sr., Columbia, S.C.) returned a blocked field goal 90 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Bulldogs’ win over Morgan State.

Other Top Performers

Juwan Carter (Norfolk State) threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score in the Spartans’ Homecoming win over Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Chris Myers (Norfolk State) had seven total tackles, a sack and a pass breakup against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Courtesy: MEAC