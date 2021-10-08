On the first official night of MEAC conference play, it was Howard that dominated a Beltway battle with a 27-0 win over Morgan State Friday.

Bison quarterback Quinton Williams threw for 337 yards and two touchdowns, including a 97-yarder, kicker Faraji Woodson added a pair of field goals in the team’s most complete game of the season to date.

Morgan State (0-5, 0-1) had an apparent 76-yard touchdown run by Alonzo Graham in the first half negated by a holding penalty and also missed a 41-yard field goal.

The Bison broke a scoreless first half with a 35-yard field goal by Woodson with 13 seconds left on the clock.

Five minutes into the second half, Williams found receiver Antoine Murray on the 97-yarder TD pass. Early in the fourth quarter, Williams hit Richie Ilaraza from the 9 to extend the Bison lead. Ian Wheeler completed the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run, capping a 13-play, 55-yard drive in the fourth quarter.

The Bison (2-4, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) are on a two-game win streak for the first time since the 2018 season.