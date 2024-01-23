You might also like

The SWAC released the college football schedules for all 12 of its member schools Tuesday morning, making official the Oct. 19 date for the much anticipated Florida A&M-Jackson State matchup.

Also much anticipated are games featuring several first-year head coaches in the league. Grambling State, under Mickey Joseph, will open the SWAC season against Prairie View A&M on Sept. 28.

Terrence Graves, the longtime HBCU assistant who finally got his shot to be a head coach at Southern, faces Prairie View on Sept. 21. One of the more intriguing matchups will feature former NFL teammates Cris Dishman and Bubba McDowell of Texas Southern and Prairie View, respectively, square off on Aug. 31.

A rematch of the 2023 SWAC Championship Game won by FAMU is scheduled for Nov. 9 at Prairie View.

Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2024 can be found below