The Southwestern Athletic Conference unveiled its league schedule for the 2024 football season, and there are several games that figure to feature storylines, intrigue, and possibly determine championship destinies along the way.

Here are five games you should keep your eye on this season.

Alabama A&M vs Florida A&M | September 28

This will be the first SWAC matchup for the Rattlers in the post-Willie Simmons era, who departed the Highest of Seven Hils to accept the running back position on Manny Diaz’s staff at Duke University. Last season the Rattlers defeated the Bulldogs 42-28 for their seventh consecutive win of the season.

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman | September 28

It will mark the first conference game for quarterback Andrew Body not with Texas Southern, after he left the program for Alabama State. The former second-team All-SWAC performer appeared in one game last season before an injury kept him out the rest of the 2023 campaign.

Jackson State vs. Alabama State | November 16

This late-season matchup could be a determining factor in determining who will represent the SWAC East in the conference championship game. In their contest last season, it was the Hornets that came out on top on top in a 24-19 win in Jackson.

Grambling vs. Prairie View | September 28

First-year head coach Mickey Joseph returns to helm the Grambling football program after the dismissal of Hue Jackson. He will begin his maiden voyage against Prairie View. The Panthers will look to avenge a 66-24 loss to the Tigers from a year ago.

Texas Southern vs. Prairie View | August 31

New Texas Southern head coach Cris Dishman will get his introduction to SWAC by contending with the defending West division champion Prarie View. The Panthers have won 10 of their last 11 matchups with the Tigers, including a 37-34 victory last season.