Norfolk State junior Jamarii Thomas buried a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds to complete a 15-point second-half comeback and give its head coach a milestone win Saturday night over Howard.

The Spartans defeated the Bison 65-61 at Burr Gymnasium, collecting head coach Robert Jones’ 200th career victory in the process.

Jamarii Thomas and Allen Betrand led Norfolk State (12-8, 2-1 MEAC) with 14 points each, both shooting 5-of-11 from the field and both recording four rebounds as well. Christian Ings also scored in double figures.

The historic milestone came in a familiar location for Jones, who earned his 100th career victory in a 24-point comeback effort against Howard at Burr Gymnasium on Feb. 2, 2019.

“For a guy that never really dreamed of coaching basketball growing up, to get 200 wins is amazing,” Jones said. “It’s a testament to everybody here, especially my staff. I thank Marty Miller all the time for giving me the opportunity, and of course, AD Melody Webb and Dr. Javauane Adams-Gaston from there. Thank you.”

Howard got on the board first, producing a steal for a fast break slam at the other end. Daryl Anderson responded right back, knocking down a 3-pointer for a quick lead change.

The Bison took advantage of several Norfolk State turnovers, taking a 12-5 lead within a few minutes of the opening tip. An inside score from Jaylani Darden, followed by Betrand’s 3-pointer soon after, helped the Spartans cut the deficit to three.

Howard’s Bryce Harris registered a dunk and corner 3-pointer to get the Bison crowd on its feet, but Thomas knocked down a mid-range jumper to get the Spartans back in rhythm.

Christian Ings came alive late in the first half after the Bison hovered around a double-figure lead. The graduate guard knocked down a crucial 3-pointer to half a Howard run before ending the half with a steal and thunderous dunk in the closing seconds.

Harris continued to give the Spartans trouble in the second half, adding another 3-pointer and dunk to push Howard ahead 41-26. Darden followed up a miss for a successful tip-in before Ings earned a trip to the free throw line for two more points soon after.

The Spartans took advantage of the open window. Darden knocked down a much-needed 3-pointer before Tyrel Bladen contributed another second-chance score, cutting the deficit to six with the Spartans on a 9-0 run.

Howard came up with a pair of timely shots to briefly regain control, but Chris Fields Jr. and Allen Betrand answered with back-to-back 3-pointers. Howard called timeout, but it didn’t slow down the Spartans, as Betrand produced a steal-and-dunk right away to get NSU within one possession.

But as the Spartans chipped away, Howard frequently knocked down 3-pointers to move Norfolk State a few steps back. The Bison eventually regained a double-digit lead.

The Spartans kept fighting. Trailing by nine with under five minutes remaining, Bertrand earned an old-fashioned three-point play. Thomas converted two shots from the foul line soon after before finding Bladen for an open layup.

The score suddenly brought the Spartans within two, but Howard’s Seth Towns gathered an offensive rebound for a two-handed dunk to give the Bison some breathing room.

What a way to hit a milestone! Congrats on 200 career wins, @NSUCoachJones!#GoldStandard🔰 pic.twitter.com/SFDjU3GDyv — Norfolk State Men’s Basketball (@NSU_BBALL) January 20, 2024

Desperately needing someone to make a play, the Spartans turned to their top scorer. Thomas pulled up from the top of the key, sinking the 3-pointer to bring Norfolk State within one.

After Howard scored at the other end, Chris Fields Jr. put back a Spartan miss for another crucial score. He made a free throw to tie things up on the team’s next offensive possession.

Norfolk State forced a Bison turnover, giving the Spartans a chance to take the lead with under 30 seconds remaining. Thomas stepped up to the moment, draining a 3-pointer with confidence to give NSU its first lead since the game’s first minute.

Howard couldn’t answer at the other end, missing a contested shot. Ings sealed the game with a free throw moments later as the Spartans closed out Jones’ milestone victory in thrilling fashion.

Courtesy: Norfolk State Athletics