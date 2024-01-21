You might also like

Jackson State is adding a former All-American to its coaching staff.

Javancy Jones, who was an All-SWAC linebacker for the Tigers during his collegiate career, was hired as the team’s new special teams and outside linebackers coach.

“What Boosie said, ‘I’m coming home! Wait for me!” Jones said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “It’s an honor and a blessing to be back home,” Jones said. “When you bleed that blue and white … that’s all you know.”

Jones, who had 351 tackles at Jackson State, previously was the defensive coordinator at Louisville High School in Mississippi.

Tiger Nation Stand Up! I’m happy to be back home but how happy are yall for me to be back? Let’s see how many season tickets can we sell👀👀 #GuardTheeYard — TheeCoachJavancyJones (@TheRealJavJones) January 20, 2024



Following his college career, Jones signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 before he decided to step away from football due to injuries.