Nearly two months after parting ways with Clarence McKinney, Texas Southern University has finally named a football coach.

Former Houston Oilers defensive back Cris Dishman was confirmed by the Board of Regents as the Tigers’ next head coach, as reported by Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends Friday morning.

The hiring of Dishman ends an eight-week-long saga that featured former Alcorn State coach Fred McNair being reported as the hire, only for the Board of Regents to push back against it to weigh names such as former Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson and Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion Rod Woodson.

“Cris Dishman is an experienced football coach whose accomplishments as a player and coach make him an excellent choice to lead our football program into the future,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger in a statement. “Even more important, he is a man of character who, in his own words, ‘seeks to make his players into better brothers, fathers, and husbands.’ I appreciate the Board of Regents’ bold, strategic approach to finding new opportunities to elevate Texas Southern University. I look forward to working with Coach Dishman to bring new levels of success to TSU Football.”

A source indicated that McNair, one-time Tennessee State coach Rod Reed, and Dishman were the three finalists for the job after the first round of interviews.

McNair, despite being the preferred choice of Texas Southern Athletic Director Kevin Granger and school President Mary Sias, wasn’t considered by the Board of Regents a name big enough to excite the fanbase.

“He (McNair) didn’t have enough shine,” the source said.

Dishman, 58, played for the Oilers from 1988 to 1996 at cornerback, where he and teammate Bubba McDowell both made the NFL’s All-Pro team in 1991. McDowell is now the head coach of Texas Southern’s biggest rival, Prairie View A&M.

Dishman has an extensive history as a defensive backs coach, serving in that capacity for the Los Angeles Charges, Baylor University, and the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

“I want everyone in Tigerland to know that we’re going to put together a good team, a good staff, and everyone has to do their job and be all in for TSU football,” Dishman said.