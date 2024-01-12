You might also like

Former Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body is transitioning from the SWAC West to the SWAC East after announcing his commitment to Alabama State.

In his three years with Texas Southern, Body recorded 4,117 passing yards, completing 222-of-383 pass attempts, scoring 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

In addition, Body rushed for 1,259 yards on 234 attempts and scored six touchdowns.

He entered the transfer portal following the 2023 season, in which his year was cut short due to injury.

In his only game of the year, against Prairie View A&M, the former Tiger threw for 286 yards, completing 18-of-38 pass attempts, scoring three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 64 yards on ten attempts.

Alabama State is coming off its best season since 2014, finishing with a 7-4 overall record and a 5-3 record against the SWAC.

Body comes to the Hornets with two years of eligibility remaining.