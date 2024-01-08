You might also like

The North Carolina Central Eagles kept their winning ways going following a down-to-the-wire 60-58 win over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Eagles now join the Spartans in the 10-win club making them the only two Division I HBCU men’s basketball teams to cross that threshold.

Eagles guard Ja’Darius Harris led all scorers with 20 points along with four rebounds.

Po’Boigh King recorded 17 points, eight rebounds, and three steals while Fred Cleveland on a rough shooting night produced 11 points and seven assists.

Jamarii Thomas led Norfolk State with 18 points shooting 12-for-12 from the free-throw line. He added five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Last-second shot doesn't fall for the Spartans FINAL | @NSUSpartans 58, NCCU 60 pic.twitter.com/IyJgeHTOg1 — Norfolk State Men's Basketball (@NSU_BBALL) January 9, 2024

In the game’s early going, Norfolk State was in full control building a 10-point lead in the tail end of the first half.

The Eagles quickly responded going on a 10-2 run but the Spartans went on a run of their own ending the half with a 35-29 lead.

NCCU started the second half going on a 7-0 run to take a 36-35 lead their first of the game. The Eagles would build a six-point lead but the Spartans continued battling dropping the deficit to one point in the final minute.

With 13 seconds left, the Eagles split two free throws to make the score 60-58.

Norfolk State rebounded the missed free throw and advanced up court looking for a three to win but the shot was off the mark.