You might also like

You might also like

In a game where they trailed for the majority, Texas Southern showed resilience to get a 54-52 win over Grambling State on Monday night.

The win improved Texas Southern’s record to 3-10, giving the Tigers their first road win.

Meanwhile, Grambling State suffered its first home loss of the season, dropping its overall record to 4-11.

Texas Southern’s Zaire Hayes led all scorers with 16 points, adding eight rebounds and two steals. Kenny Hunter added 10 points, four rebounds, and four blocks.

Tra’Michael Moton led Grambling State with 11 points and six rebounds, followed by Jalen Johnson with 10 points and five rebounds.

Final. Grambling State returns to action Jan. 13 at Bethune-Cokman#GramFam🐯 pic.twitter.com/t614M96eOt — Grambling State Men’s Basketball (@gsutigers_mbb) January 9, 2024

Outside of 27 seconds, in which they held a 5-2 lead, Texas Southern trailed for the entire first half, with the deficit peaking at nine points with 1:58 to go.

The second half was the same as Grambling peaking with a 43-32 lead with 8:34 remaining in the game.

Texas Southern responded by going on a 14-2 run, taking a 46-45 lead with 3:22 left in the game. On their way to victory, they would hold on to the lead, the largest coming with 26 seconds remaining.