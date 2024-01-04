You might also like

The HBCU Pigskin Showdown helps to provide professional exposure to some of the best college senior football players from Historically Black College and Universities around the nation.

And on Saturday, that was the case.

Alcorn State quarterback Aaron Allen led Team Godfather a 21-15 win over Team Gaither in what was an offensive MVP performance.

Miles College defensive back was named the Defensive MVP.

HBCU football players were selected and invited to the event by the Pigskin Showdown scouting staff with overall ratings and grades of each player involved.

Last Saturday marked the peak of an incredible #HBCU football season with @HBCUDigital at The @HBCUPigskin Showdown in Mobile, AL. A thrilling game showcased the best players in the nation, bringing them closer to pro dreams. #ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/McO8Rm3uwa — HBCU Digital Network (@HBCUDigital) January 4, 2024

Players participated in four pro-style practice sessions and game while being evaluated by professional football league scouts. Scouts, coaches, and executives from the NFL, CFL, XFL, and USFL were invited to attend the HBCU Pigskin Showdown.