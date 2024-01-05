Thursday presented another full slate of CIAA women’s games that set the tone for the second half of the season.

There was an overtime game, frantic finishes, and surprising outcomes. Here are the results.

Elizabeth City State 72, Winston-Salem State 62

Top performer: ECSU G Alanis Hill 23 points, six rebounds, four steals

Elizabeth City State secured its first conference win of the season, knocking off Winston-Salem State 72-62. Winston-Salem State is now the last winless women’s team in conference play. In a back-and-forth game through three quarters, ECSU took complete control in the fourth quarter, outscoring WSSU 25-12 in the game’s final eight minutes.

St. Augustine’s 58, Virginia Union 53

Top Performer: VUU F Ny Langley 13 points, 19 rebounds, six assists, six steals

St. Augustine’s kicked off their 2024 calendar year on a high note defeating Virginia Union 58-53. Both teams struggled from the field, shooting a combined 27% for the game. In the end, the Falcons outscored the Panthers 27-17 in the fourth quarter and overtime to take home the win.

Fayetteville State 71, Bowie State 54

Top performer: BSU G Jayla Irvin 22 points, 4 rebounds

Fayetteville State extended its win streak to seven games following a 71-54 win over Bowie State. The Broncos’ depth proved key to victory outscoring the Bulldogs 29-5 off the bench.

Virginia State 73, Johnson C. Smith 69 OT

Top performer: VSU G Tiyanna James 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals

Virginia State went on the road winning a hard-fought overtime thriller over Johnson C. Smith 73-69. With 3:32 remaining in regulation, Johnson C. Smith trailed 59-52 after surrendering a 16-2 run over the previous five minutes. Kelis Carmon spearheaded a 9-2 run, scoring six points in that span to send the game to overtime. In overtime, however, the Trojans scored the first eight points putting the game out of reach.

Bluefield State 81, Claflin 65

Top performer: BSU G Sincere Roberts 27 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals

Bluefield State snapped a three-game losing streak after an 81-65 road win over Claflin. The Big Blue improves to 3-2 in conference play, while Claflin drops to 1-4.

Shaw 78, Lincoln (PA) 64

Top performer: Shaw F Naomi Winston-Ellis 20 points, 4 of 8 on 3-pointers

In addition to winning its first conference game of the season, Shaw also handed Lincoln its first conference loss, with the final score reading 78-64. With 5:26 left in the second quarter, Camilla Barreno made a three-pointer to give Shaw a 26-24 lead and would hold it for the remainder of the game.