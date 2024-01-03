As the search for the next Texas Southern football coach continues into the new year, the school’s national alumni association wants the university to end the process and name a coach.

TSNAA President Corrie Williams published a letter to the Texas Southern University Board of Regents stating the group expressed being “disappointed that we (Texas Southern) have entered into a new year without a football coach being confirmed.”

“Alumni are strongly encouraging the Texas Southern University Board of Regents to expeditiously vote on our next football coach,” Williams wrote. “We have missed the Division I Football early signing period. We are on the cusp of missing the Division I football midyear Junior College transfer signing period, and with the beginning of the Division I football regular signing period soon approaching on February 7, 2024, TSU not having a football coach is placing the football program at a deficit in recruiting quality student-athletes.”

Texas Southern has been without a coach since it announced in November that it would not renew the contract of Clarence McKinney, who spent five seasons with the program.

It appeared that the school had identified former Alcorn State coach Fred McNair to fill the position, but reported dissension the TSU Board of Regents has delayed naming a coach following three scheduled meetings.

Athletic Director Kevin Granger explained in a statement about the decision to continue its search:

“The hiring of a head football coach is a strategic decision that cannot be taken lightly. The Board of Regents and I engaged in positive discussions over the holidays. I am excited about our new leadership’s bold, strategic direction for Texas Southern University. I will be taking a few additional days to consider candidates for the coaching vacancy and will work closely with interim president Dr. Mary Evans Sias and the board to announce a hiring decision shortly.”

Williams said that the school is “at a crossroads, and every decision will either move the University forward or continue to perpetuate the negative stereotype that is constantly placed upon Texas Southern University” due to the attention the search has garnered.

“As stakeholders, we all want what is best for our beloved Texas Southern University and want to ensure every decision made propels us to further greatness,” Williams wrote. “With that said, alumni would like for the University to publish a target date on when we can expect the new football coach to be named in an effort to keep the TSU community informed.”