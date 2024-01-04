You might also like

Bethune-Cookman will play a challenging 2024 football schedule coming off a 3-win season under head coach Raymond Woodie.

As reported by FBS Schedules, the Wildcats schedule features five true home games among its 12 total games.

B-CU opens the 2024 season at South Florida on Aug. 31 before the home opener a week later, on Sept. 7, against Mercer.

Bethune-Cookman will then travel to FBS Western Michigan on Sept. 14, followed by a non-conference home date against Division II Clark-Atlanta on Sept. 21.

The Wildcats open SWAC play at home against Alabama State on Sept. 28. The Wildcats will host home games against Jackson State (Oct. 26) and Grambling State (Nov. 2). B-CU will play road games at Alabama A&M (Oct. 12), Mississippi Valley State (Oct. 19), Southern (Nov. 9) and Texas Southern (Nov. 16).

Bethune-Cookman will conclude the regular season against HBCU national champion Florida A&M in the annual Florida Classic in Orlando on Nov. 23.

Bethune-Cookman was 3-8 overall and 2-6 in the SWAC last season.

2024 Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule

08/31 – at South Florida

09/07 – Mercer

09/14 – at Western Michigan

09/21 – Clark Atlanta

09/28 – Alabama State

10/05 – BYE

10/12 – at Alabama A&M

10/19 – at Mississippi Valley State

10/26 – Jackson State (Homecoming)

11/02 – Grambling State

11/09 – at Southern

11/16 – at Texas Southern

11/23 – Florida A&M (Florida Classic)

*Bold (home game)