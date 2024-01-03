During Monday’s video conference in which it was announced that Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons officially resigned from Duke University, Tiffani Dawn Sykes said it was her goal “to find an exceptional coach” to lead the program.

Though Florida A&M has yet to officially name a replacement for Simmons, associate head coach James Colzie III was inserted as interim coach.

And he is the person players support as the school’s next head coach.

In a letter directed to FAMU President Larry Robinson and Dawn Sykes, the Rattler football team endorsed Colzie to be the program’s 19th head coach.

“We, the members of the 2024 Rattler football leadership council, are penning this letter to voice our support for Coach James Colzie to be retained as our permanent head football coach,” a portion of the letter read. “Coach Colzie has illustrated genuine concern for us academically, athletically, and in our overall personal growth and development. There is absolutely no doubt that he can lead us to our goals of repeating as SWAC and Celebration Bowl Champions.”

Colzie has worked in football for more than two decades and has been part of three national championship teams. He was a cornerback on Florida State’s first national championship team in 1993. Colzie was previously head coach at Saint Mary’s University in Canada, where he went 23-19.

Colzie has been part of a FAMU defense that has ranked among the nation’s best during his first two seasons.

The letter outlines that Colzie should be retained to maintain “continuity and stability” within the football program.

“Coach Colzie has earned the respect of our entire team and coaching staff and will provide the needed continuity and stability to keep our championship program headed on its current trajectory,” the letter says. “Further, Coach Colzie has proven himself as a recruiter and has the head coaching experience necessary to provide a seamless transition from the phenomenal Willie Simmons Era of Rattler Football into the foreseeable future. Coach Colzie is the right man, at this juncture, to lead our program to even greater heights.“

Dawn-Sykes indicated she has spoken with the team about the state of the football program.

“I met with current football student-athletes via Zoom to reassure them that will have everything they need to support their continued success on and off the field,” she said.