Each year, we acknowledge the performances of HBCU marching bands. As 2023 ends, we focus on notable halftime shows from the season.

The list of the top 10 HBCU band halftime shows for 2023 is compiled from our weekly top five rankings published throughout the fall. These rankings were based on several factors, including song selection, creativity, and audience response.

The performances highlighted here represent a range of musical styles and traditions characteristic of HBCU bands.

Below are the top 10 HBCU band halftime shows of 2023.

10. Norfolk State (vs. North Carolina A&T)

Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia

9. Bethune-Cookman (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Daytona Stadium, Daytona, Florida

8. Jackson State (vs. Alabama State)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi

7. North Carolina A&T (vs. North Carolina Central)

Performed at Truist Stadium, Greensboro, North Carolina

6. Florida A&M (vs. Bethune Cookman)

Performed at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

5. Jackson State (vs. Bethune-Cookman)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi

4. Southern (vs. Florida A&M)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

3. Norfolk State (vs. Morgan State)

Performed at William “Dick” Price Stadium

2. Southern z9vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge. Louisiana

1. Jackson State (vs. Alcorn State)

Performed at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Mississippi