Coriah Beck scored a career-high 32 points, Maya Peat added a career-high 22 points to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a 103-87 win over McNeese on Sunday.

The Golden Lions had five players score in double figures, led by Beck, who had 32 points, four steals, and two blocks. Peat added a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Zaay Green chipped in with 18 points, nine assists, four steals, and two blocks.

UAPB took advantage of fantastic ball movement in Sunday’s game, piling up 27 assists on 41 made field goals. Green’s nine assists led the distribution list for the Golden Lions, and Kaila Walker also added seven of her own.

UAPB did a great job disrupting McNeese’s shots in the contest, coming away with six blocks. Beck’s two rejections led the way individually for the Golden Lions.

After jumping out to a 16-6 advantage, UAPB went on a 10-0 run with 5:22 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Demetria Shephard to increase its lead to 26-6.

The Golden Lions added two points to that lead by the end of the period and entered the quarter break with a 34-12 advantage. UAPB relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down six shots to account for 18 of its 34 points.

𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃-𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐁 🔥

Coriah posted 32 points (school record/career high), 11 field goals made (career high), and eight triples (school record/career high) against McNeese State. @coriah_beck 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/95N9NGsICc — UAPB Women’s Basketball 🦁⛹🏽‍♀️ (@UAPBLionsWBB) December 31, 2023



UAPB kept its first-quarter lead intact before going on a 6-0 run starting at 6:56 in the second period, highlighted by a three from Beck, to increase its lead to 51-24. The Cowgirls cut into that lead, but the Golden Lions still enjoyed a 59-37 advantage heading into halftime.

UAPB continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 10-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Green, to expand its lead further to 84-53 with 1:01 to go in the third. The Golden Lions held onto that lead for the rest of the frame and entered the fourth quarter with a 86-55 edge. UAPB played well near the basket, scoring 18 of its 27 points in the paint.

The Golden Lions then held on for the victory in the fourth quarter. UAPB took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 12 of its 17 points in the paint.

