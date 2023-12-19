You might also like

It figured to be a foregone conclusion that Fred McNair would already be named Texas Southern head coach after officially parting ways with Alcorn State on Tuesday.

However, the Texas Southern University Board of Regents has left the process in limbo after reportedly not making a decision to move forward with approving a contract that would make McNair coach, according to the Defender, a Houston-based website.

McNair and Texas Southern had already agreed in principle on a contract.

“We had a very brief meeting and the action taken during that meeting was that we were going to take some additional time for consideration,” TSU Board of Regents vice chair James Benham told the Defender on Tuesday.

Defender reporter Terrence Harris indicated that it was suggested members of the board were concerned with how McNair was presented by athletic director Kevin Granger.

Benham said that the board will take additional time to make its decision on who the next Texas Southern head coach will be, though a result is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

McNair, who spent eight seasons at Alcorn State, has a career 48-33 overall record, has won four SWAC East titles, and made two Celebration Bowl appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Defensive coordinator Cedric Thomas was named the new Alcorn State head coach.