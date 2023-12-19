You might also like

TJ Madlock and Isaiah Range combined to score 30 points, but it wasn’t enough as Alabama State fell to USC 79-59 in front of a packed Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Tuesday night.

Madlock finished the night with 17 points and three assists, while Range finished with 13 points and five rebounds, including three three-pointers. Ubong Okon finished with a team-high nine rebounds for Alabama State (4-6).

Meanwhile, Arrinten Page led USC (6-5) with 12 points, while Kobe Johnson and Isaiah Collier added 11 each for the Trojans. DJ Rodman posted a game-high 10 rebounds for USC. Bronny James had 6 points in 18 minutes.

Thank you Hornet Nation for a great atmosphere inside the Acadome‼️#SWARMAS1 pic.twitter.com/RTgYjuIudq — Bama State Athletics (@BamaStateSports) December 20, 2023

The Trojans ran out to a 39-18 halftime lead over Alabama State behind a 42.4 (14-of-33) percent shooting performance from the floor.

The Hornets battled back in the second half to outscore USC 41-40 in the second half behind 43.2 percent shooting from the floor and 37.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Alabama State finished the night shooting 32.9 percent from the floor and 29.6 percent from beyond the arc while also shooting 55.6 percent from the free throw line. USC finished the night shooting 40 percent (24-of-60) percent from the floor and 37 percent (10-of-27) percent from the 3-point line.

Alabama State assisted on 13 of its 23 shots from the floor.