The final results of the first-ever ESPN Band of the Year competition were met with controversy.

The “Blue and Gold Marching Machine” of North Carolina A&T took home the prize in the Division I final over “The Sonic Boom of the South” and Jackson State on Saturday, a day after the two bands battled inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Jackson State, which entered the field ranked No. 2 in the final regular season Division I poll, put on a strong performance Friday night that had many watching in Atlanta and elsewhere believing it was championship-worthy.

North Carolina A&T, a great ensemble in its own right that was the No.1-ranked band, dazzled on the national stage.

It seemed, though, that the Sonic Boom of the South had won in the court of public opinion. But not in the eyes of a panel of voters who named North Carolina A&T the winner during the Celebration Bowl.

Congratulations to the winners of the Band of the Year!! pic.twitter.com/65wUCb7DQM — Band of the Year (@ESPNBOTY) December 16, 2023

The decision surprised and even angered those who watched both performances. While much of the criticism came from JSU supporters, there was shock from the ABC broadcast team of Jay Walker and Tiffany Greene — neutral observers — who were under the impression that The Sonic Boom had done enough to win.

I need to see what the judges went off of because JSU were crisp in every aspect — DEY DELANEY™ (@I_AMDELANEY_) December 16, 2023

We need to see the score sheet. — Brandi 💗✨ (@ImJustBrandi) December 17, 2023

Congratulations to Florida Memorial. Need to see scoresheets by Judges for Division 1. Sorry not sorry! — SophiaL (@SophiaLamar1) December 16, 2023

Ain’t no way @SonicBoomOTS didnt win Band of the Year. Their field show was flawless, superb! I want to see the score sheets. Recount please! #BOTY https://t.co/NsyHmnqCFn — ggsims77💉🐘 (@ggsims77) December 17, 2023

Well, did the judges get it wrong? A lot of bandheads think so. However, it’s hard to say since the public wasn’t made aware of the criteria beforehand. Maybe John Grant needs to appear on camera and explain the votes of the committee in a similar fashion as the College Football Playoff does. It would make for good TV, we think.

In the meantime, we all have to embrace debate.