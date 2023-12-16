The final results of the first-ever ESPN Band of the Year competition were met with controversy.
The “Blue and Gold Marching Machine” of North Carolina A&T took home the prize in the Division I final over “The Sonic Boom of the South” and Jackson State on Saturday, a day after the two bands battled inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Jackson State, which entered the field ranked No. 2 in the final regular season Division I poll, put on a strong performance Friday night that had many watching in Atlanta and elsewhere believing it was championship-worthy.
North Carolina A&T, a great ensemble in its own right that was the No.1-ranked band, dazzled on the national stage.
It seemed, though, that the Sonic Boom of the South had won in the court of public opinion. But not in the eyes of a panel of voters who named North Carolina A&T the winner during the Celebration Bowl.
Congratulations to the winners of the Band of the Year!! pic.twitter.com/65wUCb7DQM
— Band of the Year (@ESPNBOTY) December 16, 2023
The decision surprised and even angered those who watched both performances. While much of the criticism came from JSU supporters, there was shock from the ABC broadcast team of Jay Walker and Tiffany Greene — neutral observers — who were under the impression that The Sonic Boom had done enough to win.
I need to see what the judges went off of because JSU were crisp in every aspect
— DEY DELANEY™ (@I_AMDELANEY_) December 16, 2023
We need to see the score sheet.
— Brandi 💗✨ (@ImJustBrandi) December 17, 2023
Congratulations to Florida Memorial. Need to see scoresheets by Judges for Division 1. Sorry not sorry!
— SophiaL (@SophiaLamar1) December 16, 2023
Whl
Ain’t no way @SonicBoomOTS didnt win Band of the Year. Their field show was flawless, superb! I want to see the score sheets. Recount please! #BOTY https://t.co/NsyHmnqCFn
— ggsims77💉🐘 (@ggsims77) December 17, 2023
Well, did the judges get it wrong? A lot of bandheads think so. However, it’s hard to say since the public wasn’t made aware of the criteria beforehand. Maybe John Grant needs to appear on camera and explain the votes of the committee in a similar fashion as the College Football Playoff does. It would make for good TV, we think.
In the meantime, we all have to embrace debate.
First of all Jay Walker IS NEVER NEUTRAL when it comes to A&T. Please go back and review EVERY TIME he covers anything with A&T. All his comments are negative. Also why question the validation of the win by A&T? If it was only poll related to win, understandable, BUT there were also judge, who recognized the winner. There were many who questioned why A&T was considered because we are in a different conference, BUT so is another HBCU but that’s never discussed. But HBCU sports thank you for the shady congratulations. CONGRATS AGGIES the #1 largest HBCU and the #1 HBCU D-1 BAND OF THE YEAR 💙💛💙💛
No,JSU fans are delusional.
There will always be debate. I’ve had the distinct pleasure of being a graduate of two three HBCUs (SWAC and MEAC). BOTH bring a different level of play and music to the field. I am no band head and don’t claim to be. However, I went to this show looking to impressed on BOTH field performance and music. Jackson State was outstanding, however, it was lackluster on the field show. I commend BOTH institutions on this show and I look forward to many more.
Jay Walker is never neutral when discussing ANC&T. He stay mad that Howard could not win against them.
NCA&T Won! Live with it! JSU can try again next year.
Sooooo… I just watched the vid for both bands. JSU had some raggedy lines a few times during their performance. They got beat by NC A&T Drum Majors, Cold Steel drum line and the Golden Delight dancers. That grouping tipped the scale in my opinion.