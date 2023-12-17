You might also like

Landon Glasper scored 31 points as North Carolina A&T beat Texas Southern 85-79 on Saturday night for its first win of the season at the Chris Paul HBCU Classic in Las Vegas.

Glasper also had seven assists and three steals for the Aggies (1-9). Camian Shell scored 13 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range and 4 for 6 from the line. Jalal McKie was 3-of-7 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.



Grayson Carter led the way for the Tigers (0-8) with 19 points and four assists. Kolby Granger added 14 points and nine rebounds for Texas Southern. Jonathan Cisse also had 13 points and two steals.