Fred McNair, who is a two-time SWAC Coach of the Year and led Alcorn State to the Celebration Bowl, is expected to be named the next head coach at Texas Southern, sources told HBCU Sports Wednesday.

Texas Southern officials have scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday to move forward with naming the school’s next coach pending TSU Board of Regents approval, sources said.

Athletic director Kevin Granger indicated Wednesday evening that Texas Southern and McNair had reached an agreement in principle. McNair had reportedly met with the TSU football coach search committee last week in Houston.

The hiring of McNair ends a lengthy search process after the school announced last month that the contract for Clarence McKinney, which paid him $306,000, would not be renewed beyond the 2023 season after it expires on Dec. 15.

Since he was named head coach in 2018, the program under McKinney’s leadership struggled to find wins, resulting in him amassing a cumulative record of 12-35. His last game was a 35-34 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 18 after Texas Southern had built a 21-point lead in the game. The Tigers finished the 2023 season 3-8.

McNair, HBCU Sports learned, has expressed interest in the Texas Southern job once the job became open. The two-time SWAC Coach of the Year, who has spent the last seven seasons in Lorman, just completed the final year of his current contract.

McNair has a career 48-33 overall record, has won four SWAC East titles, and made two Celebration Bowl appearances in 2018 and 2019.