The transfer portal just got more interesting as Grambling will be without one of its most talented offensive performers after the firing of Hue Jackson.

Floyd Chalk IV, the Tigers’ second-leading rusher in 2023, announced his intentions to transfer Wednesday night via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I would like to thank Coach Hue, Coach [John] Simon for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play and get my education at a prestigious institution like Grambling,” Chalk said in his statement. “I also want to thank the staff and especially my parents for supporting me and helping me to make tough decisions that will put me in a position to take care of myself and my family.”

WE GONE BE THE GREATEST 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QMnteE2aSJ — BOSSHOGG🧟‍♂️ (@FloydchalkIV) December 7, 2023

Chalk rushed for 696 yards last season, second to Chance Williams, and led the team in rushing touchdowns with 9.