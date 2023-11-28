Hue Jackson has been fired as head football coach at Grambling State after only two seasons, multiple sources told HBCU Sports.

Grambling finished the 2023 season 5-6, which included a season-ending 27-22 loss to Southern Saturday in the Bayou Classic.

Jackson, who was named head coach in December 2021, agreed to a four-year $1.6 million contract that paid him an annual salary of $400,000. However, only the first two years of Jackson’s contract are guaranteed. Grambling will pay the remaining portion of Jackson’s second-year salary over the current fiscal year.

Jackson replaced former head coach Broderick Fobbs, who Grambling fired after eight seasons at the helm.

Prior to his stint at Grambling, Jackson spent the 2021 season as offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under head coach Eddie George.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Grambling athletic director Trayvean Scott explained the decision to fire Jackson.

Scott said he informed Jackson during a 9 a.m. meeting of his dismissal before meeting with players and coaching staff.

“There will be a focused search for the next leader of Grambling State University Tigers football team, and it is at that point where we’ll move forward as a staff in time for recruiting and get ready to prepare our men for the 2024 football season,” Scott said. “I hadn’t slept much over the past couple of days. I really, since Saturday just kind of been thinking and really pulling as much data and information as possible to try and make the best, informed decision.

Scott said he knew it was “time to move the football program forward” after talking with school President Rick Gallot.

“We’re looking at about seven to 10 days,” Scott said about a timeline for a replacement. “I think that search has to be very intentional – very focused on certain attributes and specific characteristics that we want the next coach to have.”

John Simon, a current assistant, was named interim coach.

Jackson admitted throughout his tenure he needed time to embrace HBCU culture and traditions. Grambling went 0-2 in the Bayou Classic under Jackson and failed to reach the SWAC Championship in each season.

Those factors were among some of the attributes mentioned in Scott’s answer as to what kind of coach he’ll hire going forward.

“Somebody who can galvanize the base. Somebody who really understands that this is a very special place. Somebody that understands the expectations,” Scott said. “I was just having a conversion, and one of our student-athletes said, ‘I’m probably the only student-athlete in the history of our institution, on the football side, to leave here and not win a championship. That’s significant. And we’ve got to identify of a coach who understands that and welcomes them because we’re not going to shy away from them, not just in football but in any sport.”

After three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Jackson had been out of coaching since he was fired in 2018.

Jackson’s prior experience includes acting as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens before being named head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2011. Jackson was named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2015.

Before entering the NFL, Jackson held coaching positions at USC, California, and Arizona State.

Jackson finishes his tenure at Grambling with an 8-14 record.