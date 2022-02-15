Hue Jackson and Grambling State have entered into a four-year, $1.6 million contract, according to published documents by the University of Louisiana System.

The contract, pending approval by the ULS Board of Supervisors on Thursday, would start retroactively from Jan. 1 of this year through Dec. 31, 2025, and will pay Jackson a base salary of $400,000 per year plus incentives.

Those incentives include $10,000 for each win against an FBS opponent, $15,000 for winning a Black College National Championship, $25,000 for winning the Celebration Bowl, $10,000 for winning a SWAC divisional title, $10,000 for earning Coach of the Year, and $7,500 for winning the Bayou Classic. Jackson would also get a one-time payment of $50,000 should Grambling becomes an FBS program.

Also read: Report: Grambling targeting former Baylor head coach Art Briles for offensive coordinator

Additionally, Grambling will pay Jackson 25 percent of the funds from new revenue-generating initiatives, promotions, opportunities, or sponsorships, resulting in a university contract that did not previously exist.

Jackson, who was announced as GSU’s head coach on Dec. 10, will become one of the highest-paid coaches at the FCS level if his contract is approved.

Grambling’s spring (Black and Gold) game is scheduled for Apr. 2 at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, with the team’s first regular-season game set for Sept. 3 against FBS member Arkansas State.