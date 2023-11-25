Southern defensive back Demetri Morsell claimed that he correctly predicted Grambling’s play call on his fourth-down pass breakup that sealed the Jaguars Bayou Classic victory.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Morsell said he knew Grambling quarterback Myles Crawley was going to throw a back shoulder fade to wide receiver Lyndon Rash once he was inserted into the game for that specific play.

“I knew it once I saw Rash come in because he hadn’t been in (the game) in a while,” Morsell said via The Advocate. “It was a bunch of film study. I knew he was going to do a fade, and I knew he liked to be physical. I just stayed inside and baited him.”

Prior to the fourth down play, Southern interim head coach Terrence Graves called a time to align the defense for the game-deciding sequence.

“We were in a goal-line defense because they were running the football,” Graves said. “This game is a cat-and-mouse game. They came out in a 10-personnel, so I called a timeout because we didn’t have the spread defense out there. That’s why you have to keep your wits about you.”