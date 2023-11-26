You might also like

Jackson State picked up a 60-56 win over St. John’s in the 2023 Discover Puerto Rico Classic on Saturday.

Jackson State (5-1) had three players score in double figures, led by Daphane White, who had 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Ti’lan Boler tacked on 14 points and Miya Crump chipped in as well with 12 points.

Angel Jackson pulled down four offensive rebounds to pace an offense that racked up second chance opportunities for Jackson State, grabbing 18 boards and turning them into 13 second chance points.

Jackson State’s defense held St. John’s to only 18.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc and 37 percent from the field.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics