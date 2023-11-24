You might also like

Mississippi Valley State lost to women’s college basketball power South Carolina 101-19 on Friday in what was a historic margin on the wrong side of the ledger.

Despite the lopsided score that will surely be a point of discussion, Delta Devils head coach Kimberly Anderson decided to take a positive spin on the outcome and experience.

Here is what she said about what matchup meant for the group and the program:

“I like high-quality players, and y’all showed us tonight that y’all are high quality.” Hartsville, SC native @MvsuWBB HC Kimberly Anderson explaining the importance of an @HBCUSports program playing on this stage:@wachfox @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/e1DDEuZENm — amanda (@amanda_1815) November 24, 2023

At 1-5, Mississippi Valley State has taken it on the chin in non-conference play so far. There was a 104-45 loss at Utah on Nov. 6, followed by a 109-47 loss to defending champion LSU on Nov. 12.

While it could be argued that Mississippi Valley State — a program that has not won more than four total games in a full season since the 2018-19 campaign shouldn’t schedule Final Four teams — it is the hand the program dealt itself.

It is a challenge Anderson — realistically or not — hopes will eventually strengthen a program that needs support in every aspect of its operation.