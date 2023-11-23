You might also like

Chris Stevens addresses the state of the DSU football program. He highlights the team’s recent performance, including a disappointing season with only one win, and compares it unfavorably to past seasons.

Emphasizing the current team’s lack of competitiveness and spirit, Chris calls for urgent action and accountability from the university’s leadership. The video serves as a rallying cry for alums and supporters to demand improvements and restore the football program’s reputation.

This candid commentary sheds light on DSU football’s challenges and the broader implications for the university’s athletic program.