You might also like

You might also like

HBCU Sports Senior Editor Kendrick Marshall delves into the remarkable early-season success of black college basketball teams.

Marshall highlights a series of notable victories, including Southern University’s upset over UNLV, Norfolk State women’s undefeated run, Grambling women’s win against Arizona State, and Jackson State’s victory over SEC Missouri.

He emphasizes the importance of paying attention to HBCU basketball during tournament time and throughout the season, as these teams showcase their competitiveness and skill. He also notes the significant improvements in recruiting and coaching within these programs, contributing to their impressive performances.