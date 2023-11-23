You might also like

Damon Stewart threw three touchdown passes and the Alabama State defense intercepted a pair of passes in a 41-3 rout of Tuskegee in the Turkey Day Classic on Thanksgiving.

Alabama State (7-4) jumped out to lead in the first quarter on an 89-yard kickoff return touchdown 15 seconds into the game.

The Hornets extended its lead to 13-0 on a Stewart 26-yard TD strike. Stewart threw his second TD of the half with 30 seconds before intermission to stretch the Alabama State advantage to 20-3.

Stewart finished the game 11 for 16 for 179 yards and three TDs.

For Tuskegee, quarterback Bryson Williams went 9 for 20 for 79 yards and two interceptions. Running back Johnny Morris rushed for 100 yards on 4.5 yards per carry.

The Hornets put the game out of reach with 21 second-half points, including 14 in the fourth quarter.