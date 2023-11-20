You might also like

A 40-point output by Josiah Mitchell and a double-double from Morgan Brewer led to a 113-89 Kentucky State win over the Wilberforce Bulldogs.

Following the 40-point afternoon by Mitchell, head coach Jamaal Jackson said, “He just knocks down shots; he’s been knocking down shots ever since he was in JUCO. But even in workouts and practice, he makes shots. He runs a four, but even more importantly, he plays defense well. and plays good defense. He just loves basketball.”

Mitchell went 72.73% (16-of-22) from the field and 60% (6-of-10) from the three-point line. He also led the Thorobreds with three steals.

Morgan Brewer dominated the stat sheet, securing a double-double of 11 rebounds and 10 points while also leading his team with five assists, three steals, and four blocks.

A 26-point lead late in the second half helped the Thorobreds outscore the Bulldogs 57-55 and secure a 113-89 victory.

