As it stands right now, the SIAC is a conference full of every type of student an educator can imagine being in their classroom, but mostly full of high achievers as the conference schedule heats up with tonight’s Fort Valley State at Benedict matchup. Here are our grades for each of the 13 football-playing members of the conference at the mid-term mark.

Benedict

The Tigers have turned in all assignments on time and with minimal errors, but their first tough test, a 27-24 heart-stopping win over Miles last Saturday, was proof that BC can work hard and study hard when they need to.

Benedict’s defense, led by linemen Loobert Denelus and Jayden Broughton, linebacker Dedrick Starks and defensive back Ja’ron Kilpatrick are still among Division II’s leaders in fewest points allowed after the Miles game. They’re a physically imposing and relentless unit that will not rest until the ball is back in the hands of Benedict’s capable offense.

Aeneas Dennis has been everything head coach Chennis Berry could ask for at quarterback, completing nearly 64 percent of his passes for 1468 yards and ten touchdowns against just two interceptions. His receiving corps – Caden High, Jalen Jones and Nicholas Sowell – are easy targets for Dennis to find, whether by speed or by size. The running back trio of Zaire Scotland, Deondra Duhart and Isreal Rhodes also offer big-play ability as well.

Benedict’s SIAC tests aren’t finished yet, but if they can pass them all, this is a team that could advance far in the Division II playoffs.

Grade: A+

Fort Valley State

The Wildcats have suffered just one loss, a 37-31 setback to Tuskegee in the Red Tails Classic, but have been outstanding aside from that. SIAC preseason offensive player of the year Kelvin Durham is doing Kelvin Durham things at quarterback, throwing for 14 touchdowns and rushing for one as well. He has a great running back to hand off to in Brandon Marshall, the conference’s second-leading rusher. The Wildcats have five receivers with double-digit catches this season, led by the trio of Corintheus Edmonds (19 catches, 325 yards, one touchdown), Za’Tarious Anderson (13 catches, 319 yards, three touchdowns) and Fralon Warren Jr. (15 catches, 268 yards, four touchdowns).

The Wildcat defense is led by linebacker Malik Harp (9 ½ tackles for loss) and defensive back Kamari Blankumsee, tied for second in the SIAC with three interceptions.

We shall soon find out if Fort Valley can be the team that throws a wrench in Benedict’s SIAC title game plans, but even if not, this is a talented team that could make it difficult for an opponent in the D-II playoffs.

Grade: A+

Tuskegee

Not to be forgotten in the brilliant class is Tuskegee, who, of course, is also unbeaten in conference play, the only blemish on their record being Alabama A&M’s homecoming.

The Tigers have played four quarterbacks this year, all to varying degrees of success, so teams have to prepare for the possibility of Bryson Williams, Christopher Roberson, Ryan Nettles or Malik Davis in any given game. The same goes for the running back position, where sophomores Johnny Morris and Chase Sellers team with freshman Zina Mulbah to give the Golden Tigers the SIAC’s fourth-ranked rushing attack. Corey Petty joins Antonio Meeks as a big play threat at the wide receiver position.

As far as protecting their end zone, pass against Tuskegee at your own risk. TU is tied with Fort Valley for the most interceptions in the conference (12), with Mikael King tied for the individual lead (4) and Christian Ramsey tied for second (3).

Tuskegee’s remaining conference schedule looks soft until they get to Miles on Nov. 4, but don’t expect TU to take anyone for granted. That’s what makes them as dangerous as the two teams ahead of them.

Grade: A+

Albany State

ASU’s first two games were the equivalent of a closed-book pop quiz, but after tough losses to D-II powers Wingate and Valdosta State, the Golden Rams have settled into their SIAC schedule nicely.

Defense is where Albany State hangs its hat, ranking second behind Benedict in points allowed (17.3). They have a big and active front seven, led by linebacker Randy Fillingame and linemen Jalen Pugh, Derrick Drayton, and Anthony Harvey. Pair that with a hard-hitting secondary comprised of Jalen Mitchell, Marlon Pollock, Ahman Ross and Devonte James, and you’ve got a tough day ahead of you.

Albany State counts on dual-threat quarterback Isaiah Knowles to guide their offense thus far, though reserve quarterback Dionte Bonneau played the majority of ASU’s 48-0 win over Central State last weekend.

The Golden Rams will be tested as home games against Allen and Miles, along with trips to Edward Waters and their bitter rivals Fort Valley State, remain on their schedule. If they can win those games, then Quinn Gray will definitely be getting heavy consideration for teacher – ah, excuse me – Coach of the Year.

Grade: A-

Miles

The Golden Bears have done just about everything asked of them so far this season.

Division I win? Yep – 21-17 over Alabama State.

Competitive against defending conference champion Benedict? Yep – held a fourth-quarter lead before the Tigers rallied.

So being 5th place in a conference such as the SIAC says less about MC than it does about the depth and talent of the league.

That being said, Miles has already earned most improved student honors under Sam Shade, quadrupling their 2022 win total with still four games left to play this season. The quarterback position is solid with either Edwin Kleinpeter Jr. or Kamren Ivory, who showed his stuff in rallying MC from a 21-3 deficit to a 24-21 lead late against Benedict last weekend. The receiving trio of Jaih Andrews, Geordon Pollard and Jaquel Fells give each quarterback productive targets to aim for. Running back Brandon Hicks is a battler who will fight for every available yard.

Lineman Zion Sharpe, defensive back Jamarius Brown, and linebacker William Hardy pace a defense that ranks third in the SIAC in fewest points allowed.

It’s not unreasonable to think that MC could jump at least three teams and see Benedict again in Atlanta, but it will take some hard work, through no fault of their own. This is just a very good conference, which is what you want when playoff selection time comes around.

Grade: A

Allen

One of the new kids in the classroom, the Yellow Jackets have found success in 2023 thanks to quarterback David Wright, who has thrown for over 2000 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Seven AU receivers have caught at least 10 passes; wide receiver Deyandre Ruffin is second in the SIAC in receiving yards (424). Running back Beau Harrington is fourth in the conference in rushing, proving that Allen is no one-dimensional football team.

Allen does rank in the lower half of the SIAC in most defensive categories and that could be their undoing this season, as FVSU scoring 49 against them two weeks ago suggests.

Still, this is a great story about a small private school in Columbia, South Carolina…wait, ANOTHER great story about a small private school in Columbia, South Carolina, doing big things in the SIAC. Whatever their finish, Allen has a lot to be proud of.

Grade: A-

Edward Waters

When I talked to EWU head coach Toriano Morgan in August for preseason previews, he said it would be important for the Tigers to come out the gate swinging. They did, but results were slow to come at first now. Now Edward Waters has won three straight heading into a season-defining game at Tuskegee this weekend.

Quarterback Jyron Russell is quickly moving up the ranks of talented HBCU quarterbacks, throwing for close to 1600 yards and 14 touchdowns. With speed merchants Johnny Jones (SIAC leader in receptions) and Nathan Rembert (24.9 yards per catch) at the wide receiver position, that makes it hard to stack the box, giving running back DeShaun Hugee and Russell himself the ability to run for yardage.

The Tiger defense ranks slightly better than Allen’s in points per game, but they’ll need to ramp it up with Tuskegee, Albany and Allen remaining on their conference schedule. If EWU can somehow finish 6-4, then their final transition year before becoming D-II playoff eligible in 2024 will set the stage for a bright future.

Grade: B-

Savannah State

SSU has been closer to victory more than they’ve actually achieved it this season, with two SIAC losses coming by a total of four points, and their home stretch doesn’t get any easier with Tuskegee and Benedict making visits to T.A. Wright stadium later this month.

The bright spot for Savannah State has been redshirt freshman QB Jadon Adams, who has thrown for over 1000 yards and leads the Tigers in rushing (206) so far this season. Another freshman, linebacker Tavare Brewington leads the SSU defense.

With young players leading the way for Savannah State, the future could be bright, even if the present looks like they’ll need to pull a rabbit out of their hats to finish .500 or better.

Grade: C

Lane

Those mystical Dragons of Jackson, Tennessee, have been cursed so far in the 2023 season as the talent is there, but the results have not been. Heartbreaking losses to Tuskegee and Edward Waters along with sound defeats at the hands of Benedict, Alabama A&M and Miles have ended Lane’s title chase for 2023, but there’s still a lot to play for down the stretch.

Running back Kylan Duhe has a good chance to reach the 1000-yard rushing mark this season, while quarterback Polo Solomon appears to have taken control of the Dragons’ passing game. His favorite target is Jacquez Jones, who has caught 21 passes for 376 yards in the last three weeks.

Lane can still salvage a good grade with strong performances against Kentucky State, Virginia-Lynchburg, Central State and Savannah State to close out the season. If that happens, then 2024 could be a year where the fire returns to the Dragons.

Grade: C-

Central State

The Marauders started off with a 24-21 Chicago Classic win over Division I Mississippi Valley State, so the early returns were promising. Since then, CSU has lost four straight, either by one possession (Tuskegee, Allen) or by more than one possession (Dayton, Miles).

The good news is this team is freshman and sophomore heavy so things can only get better from here. CSU’s final four games (Savannah State, Clark Atlanta, Lane, Kentucky State) lend themselves some chances to steal a victory or two in a rebuilding season that started off so well.

Grade: C-

Kentucky State

Changing an offensive game plan when a team is known for one style of play is always challenging and that’s what Felton Huggins Jr. is in the process of doing at Kentucky State, taking a run-dominant team and transforming them into an “Air-Raid” brand of attack.

The Thorobreds started strong with a win over Clark Atlanta, but have found the sledding against more advanced offenses (Allen, Tuskegee, Fort Valley State) to be tough.

Huggins is a quarterback tandem that serves different purposes. Christian Perez is the passing game QB, while freshman Denim Johnson is a whiz who can tuck the ball and take off at a moment’s notice, leaving startled defenders in the dust. Huge defensive linemen Jeremiah Owens and Jimmy Edmonds anchor a defense that has shown flashes of dominance in spite of allowing 36 points per game.

Where KYSU goes from here remains to be seen with a senior-laden team, but Huggins’ enthusiasm and his players’ refusal to roll over for anyone signals the potential for a resurgence.

Grade: C –

Morehouse

Gerard Wilcher’s first season as head coach of his Alma mater has not gone according to plan, but he said during our preseason preview chat that it would take time, especially considering the Maroon Tigers will have played just two home games this season.

Hanging 28 points on Tuskegee is a good sign of life, but it may come down to their AUC rivalry game as to whether they can hit the win column this year.

Grade: D

Clark Atlanta

It has not been a good 15 years for the Panthers – that’s how long it’s been since their last winning season (6-5 in 2008).

Bringing in former Tuskegee head coach Willie Slater to replace former NFL player Tim Bowens seemed to be a good idea, but Slater was dismissed halfway through his first season on the job and for a football program that hasn’t been among the SIAC’s elite in recent memory, one has to wonder how long it will be before CAU drops the gridiron course entirely.

Grade: F