A lot is riding on the annual Soul Bowl.

Or the Capital City Classic, as others have referred to the rivalry game featuring Alcorn State and Jackson State.

Both teams — for varying reasons and motivations — are desperate to either end 2023 on a high note or keep their season going on Saturday.

Bragging rights aside, for the Braves, a win is needed to put themselves in a position to take the SWAC West. They also need to get a little help, too.

Alcorn State sits one game behind the Panthers in the division standings after a stunning loss to Texas Southern last Sunday.

If Prairie View somehow loses to Alabama State, it sets up another wild scenario to determine a division champion. Alcorn State (6-4, 5-2) can win the SWAC West with a Prairie View loss and a victory at 7-win Jackson State.

“They (the players) understand the magnitude of this ballgame,” said Alcorn State coach Fred McNair. “They understand what we’ve got to do. We just have to come away with a win. We can’t be concerned about anything else or any other team. We’ve got to win this ballgame.”

On the other side, the Tigers want to build on what has been a successful season under first-year head coach T.C. Taylor. JSU has won seven games on the season amid roster turnover, a tough road schedule, and injuries along the way. While there is no SWAC East title or Celebration Bowl run at stake, Saturday still has meaning.

For this group — playing its last home game of the season — Taylor, who was part of the game as a Jackson State player back in the day, understands its importance and wants his own players to embrace the experience as well.

Jackson State has taken four of the last six in the matchup, including winning three straight in the series.

“I’m trying to get them to understand the magnitude of this game when Jackson State faces Alcorn,” said Taylor, who anticipates the game will draw the season’s largest home crowd at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. “I’m just trying to get them ready for it. I’m excited about my first Soul Bowl as head coach at Jackson State.